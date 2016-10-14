Thomas Roland Stewart

September 18, 1943 – October 11, 2016

DALLAS – Thomas Roland Stewart, 73, passed away Oct. 11, 2016 at Hillcrest Nursing Center in Dallas.

A service will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at Carter Lake Baptist Church in Bowie with a reception to follow at the Stewart Ranch.

Roland was born in Wichita Falls on Sept. 18, 1943. Roland was a proud graduate of both Wichita Falls High School and Oklahoma State University with a degree in accounting. He served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War and eventually returned home to Texas to become a certified public accountant.

Roland was an avid reader, a fan of classic country music, sports and a world traveler; working in India, Australia and Europe as well as the United States.

He was also a great fan of all kinds of trains, often planning vacations around train watching. Roland was a proud grandfather to seven grandchildren, all of whom he took great pride in and spoke of constantly.

Roland was preceded in death by his parents, Flynn and Dewey Stewart; and sister, Mary Ann.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Lavonne Lewis Stewart; son, Clay Stewart and wife Joanna; daughter, Claire Bray and husband Brian; stepsons Steve Thomson and wife Karen and Terry Thomson; grandchildren, Evan and Ethan Stewart, Julia and Audrey Bray, Will and Ben Thomson and Pamela Mahan; brothers, Flynn Stewart II and wife Norma and James Stewart and wife Wray; sisters, Nancy McCoy and husband John and Elizabeth Edmondson and husband Robbie.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

