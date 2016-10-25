Wilbert Ozella Taylor Molsbee

August 29, 1916 – October 22, 2016

NOCONA – Wilbert Ozella Taylor Molsbee, 100, died Oct. 22, 2016 in Nocona, TX.

A visitation was from 5 – 6 p.m. Oct. 23 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona.

A service was at 10 a.m. Oct. 24 at the Molsbee Chapel Church of the Brethren in Montague County with the Rev. L.C. Smith and Clarence Russell officiating. Interment followed in Molsbee Chapel Cemetery.

Molsbee was born on Aug. 29, 1916 to Will and Annie Taylor in Wilson, OK, oldest of 10 children, with four brothers and six sisters.

She married Raymond Molsbee on June 3, 1933 in Waurika, OK. She worked at Ben Franklin’s as a sales clerk, Nokona Athletic Goods, Action Line and retired from Nocona Boot Company after 15 years. She was baptized in the Molsbee Chapel Church Sept. 12, 1934 in a water tank on the Molsbee home place.

She is survived by her daughters, Deloris Hudson and Janie May both of Nocona; seven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and sisters, Ruth Smith, Bowie, Rada Russell, Joy Jackson and Retha Larison all of Nocona.

Memorials may be made to Molsbee Cemetery Association, c/o Cindy Billings, 399 Underwood Rd., Nocona, TX 76255.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.