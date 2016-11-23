By BARBARA GREEN

Two years ago Aaron Robeson went to work at the City of Bowie Water Plant just like it was any other day.

He had no idea his life would drastically change that day as he would almost lose his life and lose his left leg just above the knee.

The young man’s life has taken many turns since that spring day, but he has adjusted to his new life putting one foot in front of the other each day.

Robeson began working for the city during August 2012 in the water distribution department. One year later he moved to the water plant. He had been at the plant about nine months before the accident occurred that almost took his life.

The 911 call to the water plant came in at 2 p.m. on May 28, 2014 stating a worker was trapped inside a fiberglass tank. Robeson was trapped up hundreds of pounds of debris similar to concrete that had fallen off the bottom of the tank and he was trapped. It took emergency personnel just over 20 minutes to extricate him and he was airlifted to John Peter Smith Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Four days later his left leg was amputated just above the knee a complication from his multitude of injuries.

Read the full feature on Aaron Robeson in the mid-week News.