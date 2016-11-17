BASKETBALL: BJH tournament Saturday

The Bowie Junior High boys’ basketball tournament will take place on Nov. 19. This will be the start of the season for the Jackrabbits.

The tournament will be on a rolling schedule.

Coaches hope to have the games finished by 2 p.m. due to Bowie’s football playoff game at 6 p.m. in Sweetwater.

Games will include seven minute quarters with a four minute warm-up and three minute half-time.

The junior high 8A team will play in high school gym one. Bowie 8A plays Decatur at 8 a.m., Peaster at 10 a.m. and Burkburnett at noon.

The junior high 7A team will play in junior high gym one. The jackrabbits will play Decatur at 8 a.m., Peaster at 10 a.m. and Burkburnett at noon.

The junior high 8B team will pay in the Bowie Intermediate gym. Their first game will be at 8:45 a.m. against Burkburnett, followed by a 10:15 a.m. game against Iowa Park.

The 7B team will start their season at 8 a.m. against Burkburnett and finish the tournament at 9:30 a.m. against Iowa Park.

Bowie Junior High and Bowie Intermediate Schools will be the site of a boys’ basketball tournament this weekend. (Metro graphic)