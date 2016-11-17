BASKETBALL: Romine joins Weatherford College

River Romine, who originally signed a national letter of intent to compete for Fort Lewis State in Colorado, has transferred.

Romine has transferred much closer to home, joining the women’s basketball team at Weatherford College.

Romine was a force for Bowie as a senior last year, helping guide the Lady Rabbits to a regional quarterfinal appearance.

Playing point and shooting guard, Romine was versatile enough to do everything in the backcourt. She finished with 59 3-pointers and 10.9 points per game.

Also, Romine had 128 assists, 183 rebounds and 99 steals. She’s expected to fill a role for the Lady Coyotes.

“We were looking for speed, quickness and ball-handling skills, and we got all of that,” said coach Bob McKinley, like Romine a Bowie High School graduate, in a WC press release.

Bowie’s River Romine, shown here during a playoff game at Denton High School, transferred to nearby Weatherford College to continue her basketball career. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)