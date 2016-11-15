Bettie Mae VanVacter

October 21, 1926 – November 12, 2016

BOWIE – Bettie Mae VanVacter, 90, passed away Nov. 12 in Decatur, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 15 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 16 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Bettie was born Oct. 21,1926 in Edna to Donald and Lois (Mayo) Prater. She graduated from Stoneburg High School in 1944. Bettie married Leighton VanVacter on Feb. 12, 1944 in Alvord.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed ranching and farming with Leighton. Bettie was very active with her son and grandchildren in 4H and FFA projects throughout the years. They enjoyed traveling and going to music jamborees. She was a member of the Carter Lake Road Church of Christ and had a passion for cooking.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Lois Prater; husband, Leighton VanVacter; son, Joe VanVacter; and step-mother, Margie Prater.

Bettie is survived by her daughter-in-law; Linda VanVacter, Bowie; grandchildren, Lee VanVacter and wife Renee, Sunset, and Lisa Scruggs and husband Lance, Bowie; great grandchildren, Ty Scruggs and wife Brittany, Bowie, Jase Scruggs and wife Samantha, Bowie and Patrick VanVacter, Sunset; great-great grandchildren, Savanna Scruggs, Caysen Scruggs, Maci Scruggs, Makenzi Scruggs and Jemah Scruggs; sisters, Maxine Wolsey and Anita Spikes both of Bowie; sister-in-law, Margaret Reed and husband Bill, Stratford; four nephews; and numerous great nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Stoneburg and Bowie Rural Fire Departments.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

