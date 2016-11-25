Bettye Jo Bell

February 17, 1931 – November 20, 2016

HOUSTON – Bettye Jo Bell, age 85, passed away peacefully on Nov. 20, 2016 in Houston, TX.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Nov. 29 prior to the service.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 29 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery in Sunset.

Bettye was born in Duncan, OK on Feb. 17, 1931, as a young girl her family moved to Bowie where she grew up and graduated from Bowie High School. Throughout her life she had many positions and the majority of her time was spent caring for others which brought her great personal fulfillment. She enjoyed playing games, traveling, cooking, sewing, gardening and spending time with family.

Bettye is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Lila Davis; and siblings, Marie, Maydell, Leveda, J.L., Bill, Willard, Bobby and Kenny.

Bettye is survived by her two children, Danny Bell and his wife Jamie, and Diane Wolfenberger; three grandchildren, Nicole, Jarett and Chance; great grandson, Dayne; sister Loretta and her husband Gerald; nieces and their families, and many caring relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Bowie Mission, P. O. Box 691, Bowie, Texas, 76230.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

