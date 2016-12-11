Bowie VFW Post readies toy drive events

The Bowie Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8789 will have its Christmas toy drive and dance on Nov. 19.
Admission will be a new unwrapped toy or a monetary donation of $8.
There will be a spaghetti dinner before the dance at 7 p.m. Cost is $5 per plate.
Steve Bounds and his honky tonk band will be performing from 7 p.m.-midnight.
Come out and have a good time. Help the VFW aid the Bowie Fire Department in making Christmas special for many Montague County children.

