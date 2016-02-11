Fall book sale begins next week

The Fall Book Sale sponsored by the Friends of the Bowie Public Library will take place from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12 in the Bowie Community Room.

There will be a wide variety of books including fiction, non-fiction, young adult and children’s books. This sale also will include other treasures such as DVDs and paperback books.

Times for the sale will be as follows: 1 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 9; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 10; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 11; and 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 12.