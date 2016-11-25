First hearing set for Industrial Technology Center at NCTC-Bowie

The first of two public hearings on the proposed construction of a new industrial technology center at North Central Texas College Bowie will take place at 4 p.m. on Nov. 28.

These hearings will be in the Bowie Economic Development Corporation board room at 201A Walnut.

The 4B Sales Tax Corporation is proposing the ITC project after several months of planning with the college. The project would build an 8,750-square-foot facility at an estimate cost of about $2.9 million.

