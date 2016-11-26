HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Busy week for Bowie boys, girls

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

The Bowie High School boys’ basketball team played Krum at the American Airlines Center in Dallas for the second time in three years this past Wednesday.

“Krum’s a good program,” Bowie head coach Doug Boxell said. “They have a quick tempo. They like to jump and run and push it.”

Boxell said by playing in such a large arena this early in the season, the Bowie players won’t be mesmerized about the future location of games.

“We’re playing in the best and biggest arena,” he said.

Gary Mosley and Dillon Swaim will join their Jackrabbit teammates, fresh from Saturday’s unfortunate 29-20 loss to Littlefield in the Conference 3A Division I Region I area round.

Boxell said Keck Jones, Justin Franklin, Kason Spikes, Daniel Mosley and Dayton Shook will be the featured starting line-up.

Bowie was given the chance to play at the American Airlines Center as part of the Dallas Mavericks’ Court of Dreams Program.

Fantasy of Lights Tournament

The Bowie girls’ basketball team will be involved in the Fantasy of Lights Tournament at Wichita Falls.

The event has lost some luster this year as the large-school girls’ bracket will be played using a round-robin format.

Bowie girls’ basketball coach Chuck Hall said the Fantasy of Lights Tournament has been hurt by its central locations – because many teams play each other away from this event.

“Schools are getting away from playing the same people all the time,” Hall said, “and there are other tournaments.”

Hall said all the teams Bowie will face in the tournament will be a challenge.

Bowie will play at 9:30 a.m. on Friday versus Peaster at Midwestern State University. Later at 7:30 p.m., the Lady Rabbits will play Wichita Falls Hirschi at Hirschi.

