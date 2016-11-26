HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Gold-Burg girls rally to win

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

The Gold-Burg High School girls’ basketball team was struggling during the second quarter on Homecoming Night.

Harrold established a 26-17 intermission lead, and Lady Bears’ head coach Cheryl Cromleigh knew her team had to turn it around.

“We were not rotating on defense, so we had to make adjustments there,” Cromleigh said.

Cromleigh also noted the Lady Bears missed too many shots during the second quarter.

Fortunes changed quickly in the third quarter as Haley Davis and Madi Eckeberger – who would later be named Homecoming Queen – knocked down 3-pointers on the outside.

Plus Genevieve Hanna became more of a focal point of the offense inside. In the end, the Lady Bears ended up with a 50-32 victory over Harrold in Stoneburg.

“We had 33 points in the second half,” Cromleigh said. “We started squaring up with the ball better, and we passed it around more. That gave us more open shots.”

Cromleigh said the Lady Bears (1-3) were looking for a win, and to get it on Homecoming was just desserts. Read more, and see the complete box score, in the Nov. 23 Bowie News.

Haley Davis attempts to go up for a shot during a Nov. 18 Homecoming girls’ basketball game at Stoneburg. Davis cracked double figures in points as the Lady Bears earned a 50-32 victory. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)