HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Graford tops Bellevue boys

By DANI BLACKBURN

dani@postoakmedia.net

The Bellevue High School basketball team suffered their first loss of the season on Friday, falling to Graford 74-46.

“Their experience and depth and the fact they have seven seniors that have been together and played together awhile, along with being coached well they’ve been in those situations,” said head coach Colby Broussard. “Our team is pretty young and didn’t handle the pressure well. They got excited and frustrated at the same time.”

It wasn’t all bad news for the Eagles, as Gabriel Garza stepped up in the second half and tallied a total of 13 points, including one 3-pointer. Hunter Fuller put two 3-pointers up for the night, and Gavin Morris led in rebounds, totaling 12 for the night. Read more, and see the complete box score, in the Nov. 23 Bowie News.

Bellevue’s Layne Morris (30) attempts to pass; however, Graford’s defense jumps in front during a Nov. 18 non-district boys’ game at Bellevue. The Jackrabbits topped the Eagles 74-46, Bellevue’s first loss of the season.