HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lesando totals 14, Bellevue girls win

By ERIC VICCARO

In prior years, the Bellevue girls’ basketball team struggled to have an over .500 record early in the season.

That’s not the case this year as the Lady Eagles downed Poolville on Nov. 15 in non-district play – improving to 2-0 on the season.

“It’s a really good start to be 2-0,” said Bellevue head coach Bryan Goehring. The Eagles won their first game of the season on Nov. 4, defeating Mansfield Timberview’s freshman team 48-25.

“To start 2-0, I hope it builds confidence (in us),” added Goehring, who’s now in his third season piloting the Lady Eagles.

Bellevue played Graford on Friday night in what was expected to be a competitive game.

The Lady Eagles proved to be too much for Poolville thanks to a stifling half-court defense, an abundance of height and the stellar play of now junior Shae Lesando.

“I think our half-court defense was solid,” Goehring said. “They did not have a lot of scoring opportunities, or open looks.”

As for Lesando, who scored a Lady Eagle-best 14 points, the coach commented: “She’s so much better at finding open shots, and she’s not forcing it. She’s letting the game come to her.”

Lesando tallied Bellevue's lone successful 3-pointer of the contest.

Shae Lesando tallied 14 points to lead the Lady Eagles in a Nov. 15 win over Poolville. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)