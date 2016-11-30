HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Meekins totals 29 as Nocona rips Petrolia

The Nocona High School girls’ basketball team topped Petrolia 63-37 for their third straight win of the season.
Emma Meekins helped the Lady Indians start out strong as she put up four 3-pointers in the first quarter, totaling 29 points for the game. Patricia Espinoza and Deziray Graham tallied six points each.
Chico 42, Gold-Burg 28
The Gold-Burg Lady Bears basketball team suffered a loss to Chico on Tuesday night.
Madi Eckeberger attempted to keep the Lady Bears in the game with 10 points, including two 3-pointers. Haley Davis contributed one 3-opinters and seven points total.
BOYS
At Perrin
Perrin-Whitt 56,
Prairie Valley 53 (OT)
The Prairie Valley High School boys’ basketball team pushed Perrin-Whitt into overtime before falling by a score of 56-53 on Tuesday.
Perrin-Whitt outscored Prairie Valley 14-11 in overtime to prevail.
Lane Roof paced the Bulldogs with 20 points, and teammate Chase Edwards tossed in a season-high 14. See more roundups in the Nov. 26 Bowie News.
Nocona’s Emma Meekins netted 29 points in a 63-37 victory over Petrolia on Nov. 22. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)
