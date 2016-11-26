HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Rios’ 20 paces Gold-Burg boys

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

One of the factors that could help first-year Gold-Burg High School head coach Michael Ball have a successful season is Anthony Rios.

Rios, a senior captain, is filling a leadership role on the Bears this year – and he didn’t disappoint in Friday’s 62-25 Homecoming victory over Harrold.

Rios posted a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds, which included a whopping six 3-pointers.

Harrold couldn’t keep up with Gold-Burg in this game – and the Bears ultimately had a chance to play plenty of reserves in the fourth quarter.

“Anthony can score and he can play defense,” said Ball. “He wants to win, and I think that will have a trickle-down effect with the other players.”

Ball said Rios enjoys defending the opponent’s leading scorer, relishing the challenge.

This was never really close from the beginning as the Bears scored 16 of the game’s first 20 points.

Harrold closed the gap to 20-13 with 4 minutes, 39 seconds left in the second quarter, but that’s as close as the contest would get the rest of the way.

In fact, by the end of the second frame, Gold-Burg was up 36-15 and the rout was on.

The Bears, at one point, had a 38-point lead in the fourth quarter. Read more, and see the complete box score, in the Nov. 23 Bowie News.

Gold-Burg’s Coplin Miller drives toward the basket during the Bears’ Homecoming game on Nov. 18. The Bears won 62-35. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)