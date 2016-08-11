HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Forestburg outlasts Gold-Burg

By ERIC VICCARO

For the Gold-Burg football team, it was simply out of time and timeouts.

Forestburg’s J.D. Moore first gained a yard to give the Longhorns a first down inside the 1-yard line, and then he scored on the next play.

Moore then connected with Zach Bradley on the subsequent one-point conversion pass to give Forestburg a 75-66 lead with 47 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Gold-Burg, as it had all game long, responded as Ethan Hellman hooked up with Blake Allen on a 35-yard pass reception.

Hellman added the run, and the Bears had closed the margin to two points with 27 seconds to go – however, all Forestburg had to do was kneel down twice for a 75-73 victory over Gold-Burg in District 12-1A-I.

This proved to be a game for the ages between the Montague County schools, and victory came down to little yet meaningful things like successful conversions.

"We knew they'd come out to play tonight," Forestburg head coach Wayne Tuckwell said about Gold-Burg. "I watched them on film, and they are not a bad football team at all."

Forestburg’s Bannon Osteen (4) chases down Gold-Burg’s Blake Allen during Thursday’s District 12-1A-I game at Joe Corpening Field in Forestburg. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)