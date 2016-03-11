HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Bowie dispatches Nocona

By ERIC VICCARO

Last year, the Bowie and Nocona High School volleyball teams had a play-in match to determine what team would make the postseason.

That’s not the case this year.

Bowie wrapped up second place in District 3A-8 with a three-set victory over Nocona by scores of 25-19, 25-17, 25-19.

“I think defensively, they were better than they have been in the past,” said Nocona coach Tiffany Clay about Bowie’s improvement. “That allowed their offense to stay in system more.”

Meanwhile, Nocona finished the season on the outside of the playoffs looking in with a fifth-place finish ahead of Paradise, Jacksboro and City View.

Bowie head coach Jeanie Stark knew Nocona would be a challenge, even though the Lady Indians were essentially “playing out the string.”

“All the scores were close,” Stark said. “They never quit. Magye was unbelievable. We had to keep serving away from her. I thought they played pretty well.”

Bowie (26-13, 11-3 in 3A-8) finished as high as it had in a district since 2008 when the Lady Rabbits won the district championship.

The Lady Rabbits didn’t pull away in the opening set until Karlyn Dean went on a serving run to give them breathing room.

Clay called timeout after Bowie rolled to an 18-12 lead. The run didn't stop until it reached eight points.

Ivy Dennis (2) prepares to put down a kill during an Oct. 25 District 3A-8 regular-season finale versus Nocona. The Lady Indians Emma Meekins (3) attempts to play defense to little avail. The Lady Rabbits topped the Lady Indians in three sets. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)