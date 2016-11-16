HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Bowie overcomes Holliday in five-set thriller

By ERIC VICCARO

The Bowie High School volleyball team had a meaningful huddle during the fourth set of Tuesday’s Conference 3A-Region I quarterfinal match.

Holliday and Bowie were locked in a struggle for control, and the Lady Rabbits’ season was hanging in the balance down two sets to one.

“We needed to settle down,” said Bowie senior outside hitter Carcyn Robertson.

A Holliday service error gave Bowie the lead at 15-14 in the fourth set, and the Lady Rabbits went on a 5-0 run for some breathing room.

Bowie ultimately deadlocked the match at 2-all, forcing a fifth and deciding set – which the Lady Rabbits also won by four points, 15-11.

In the end, the Lady Rabbits knocked off Holliday, a longtime district rival, by scores of 25-16, 17-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-11 at D.L. Ligon Coliseum on the Midwestern State University campus.

Bowie improved to 29-13 with the victory, and the team played Shallowater in the 3A-I semifinals on Friday evening at Lubbock’s Coronado High School.

“We started covering the court more,” said senior setter Taylor Thompson. “We started setting the tempo, and got momentum on our side. We were playing with all of our hearts.”

This marks Bowie’s farther penetration in the playoffs in school history. Read more in the Nov. 12 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Henslee Ogle produced a career night in volleyball during the Conference 3A-Region I quarterfinal with 33 digs.