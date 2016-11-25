HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Bowie’s Cook takes co-MVP

Bowie High School outside hitter Addy Cook was named District 3A-8 co-most valuable player in honors released on Thursday afternoon.

Cook shares the honor with Boyd sophomore Jordyn Todd.

The Midwestern State University commit pounded down 544 kills with a 0.234 attack percentage in guiding Bowie to the Conference 3A regional semifinals for the first time ever.

Cook also had 280 digs, 45 solo ace blocks and 46 ace serves.

Huntlee Martindale, from Holliday, was selected as the most valuable hitter along with Kayleigh Pappajohn.

Most valuable server honors went to Bowie’s Karlyn Dean and Boyd’s Keynzie Todd.

Dean was the Jackrabbits’ leader with 48 ace serves, and she had an accuracy of 92.1 percent.

Brea Box, another Holliday player, was tabbed as the most valuable blocker, while Boyd’s Morgan Abbott was deemed the most valuable setter.

Another fine accolade for Nocona’s top player, Magye Fenoglio was selected as the most valuable libero in the district.

Fenoglio, who has yet to decide on a college, scooped up 721 digs to go with 44 aces, and 96 percent serve rate and 37 assists.

Delaney Pelligrini of Boyd was named the newcomer of the year. Pelligrini is a freshman.

Boyd’s Dusty Crafton was named coach of the year, taking the Lady Jackets to the district title and regional quarterfinals – before falling to Peaster. Read more in the Nov. 19 Bowie News.

Bowie Addy’s Cook (top) was named co-District 3A-8 co-most valuable player after another stellar season for the Lady Rabbits. (News file photo by Eric Viccaro)