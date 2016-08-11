HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Bryson topples Saint Jo in 4

By DANI BLACKBURN

The Saint Jo High School volleyball team was defeated by Bryson in the bi-district round of the Conference 1A, Region III playoffs on Tuesday night at Bowie High School.

The Lady Panthers were outscored 25-22, 25-12, 23-25 and 25-20. The game saw two of Montague County’s former volleyball players in their first year of coaching face off in the playoff match.

Chelsea Kincaid leads the Bryson Cowgirls into the area game of playoffs, a graduate of Bowie High School and a member of the last Lady Rabbit team to win a playoff game in 2008.

Meanwhile, Charlie Hamilton guided the Lady Panthers into their playoff season in her first year of coaching. Hamilton, a graduate of Nocona High School, was a member of the early 2000 state volleyball tournament teams.

Saint Jo was part of the trio representing Montague County in the playoffs that also included Bowie and Forestburg. Read more in the Nov. 5 Bowie News.

Saint Jo’s Charity Brawner attempts to go for the block during Tuesday’s Conference 1A-Region II bi-district championship game in Bowie. Bryson defeated Saint Jo in four sets. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)