HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Tioga tops Forestburg again

Despite a loss to Tioga on Tuesday night, the Forestburg Lady Longhorns are headed to playoffs as they finished second in District 2A-10 in the 1A school division.

The Forestburg High School volleyball team finishes the regular season with a district record of 23-11, 9-5 as they play their first district playoff game at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 in Perrin. The Lady Longhorns will face off against Newcastle.

The Lady Bulldogs defeated Forestburg by scores of 25-18, 25-7 and 25-21. Hope Phipps scooped up nine digs, while setting up the offense with four assists, three ace serves, one block and three kills.

Alexia Britain and Haley Nolan combined for eight kills and 11 digs. The team totaled 10 ace serves during their last district match.

At Prairie Valley

Prairie Valley 3,

Gold-Burg 1

After struggling to earn a win this district season, the Prairie Valley High School volleyball team went out with a win.

The Lady Bulldogs defeated Gold-Burg on Tuesday night, outscoring them by 25-23, 25-20, 21-25 and 25-14.

Taylor Carter paced the Prairie Valley offense with four kills and one ace, while adding five digs. Libero Kendra Woods scooped up nine digs, while Brooklyn Messer and Shelby Roof combined for 11 assists. Read more in the Oct. 29 Bowie News.

Prairie Valley High School’s volleyball team celebrated Senior Night with a four-set victory over rival Gold-Burg. (From left) Marla Roof, Lexi Roof, Tony Woods, Winton Woods, Kendra Woods and Sandra Woods. (News photo by Kayla Jean Woods)