Humor, wit not dampened after 104 years

By DANI BLACKBURN

Very few people have the experience of living to 104. Norma Ursula Dale of Nocona becomes a member of that exclusive club today as she celebrates her birthday with family and friends.

“Oh, I’m not 102 yet am I?” jokes Norma, with a mischievous smile and a sparkle in her eye when asked how it feels to be celebrating her 104th birthday.

While she is quieter some days than others due to her dementia, her quick wit still shines through even on her tougher days.

“She fell nine-and-a-half years ago and had to have surgery. She has had traumatic dementia ever since. She is tired, but other times she’ll be right here cracking jokes and telling us memories we would have forgotten if she didn’t remind us,” laughed Nonie, Norma’s middle child.

