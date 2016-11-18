Judy Goodwin Murphy
“Ester Jude Murphy”
December 13, 1945 – November 14, 2016
BOWIE – Judy Goodwin Murphy passed away Nov. 14, 2016 after a long illness in Bowie, TX.
Judy attended Bowie High School and was a majorette in the high school band.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Mable Goodwin; son, Robert and daughter, Laura.
She is survived by a daughter, Raini; close friends, Dillon and Brenda Steen and her three favorite pups.
Arrangement are entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
