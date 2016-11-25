OUTDOORS: PK restoration is well underway

The Bowie High School fishing team participates in a tournament on along the Brazos River for the second time this season earlier this month.

There are hopes to make it a better experience going forward.

Thanks to collaboration between the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Brazos River Authority and other support systems, new habitat enhancements are designed to provide better fishing opportunities here.

The improvements were made at Lake Granbury, Possum Kingdom and Proctor Lake.

Enhancements include artificial structures made of recycled plastics and natural structures made from recycled bamboo and Christmas trees have been deployed on reservoirs to create a new habitat.

Additional support was provided for by the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

While fishing has long been a popular activity at all three lakes, environmental conditions such as golden algae, drought and aging can affect fish populations, said TPWD officials.

On Lake Granbury, 100 fish habitat structures were placed at various locations in early October – including 70 “crappie condos.” They were placed around Texas Highway 144 and the City of Granbury fishing pier off United States Highway Business Route 377.

“The artificial structures are environmentally friendly,” said TPWD inland fisheries division district supervisor John Tibbs.

At Possum Kingdom Lake, TPWD has partnered with two chapters of Friends of Reservoirs – Hells Gate Bass Club and Mineral Wells Bass Club – for years to provide enhancements, including the placement of artificial reefs, brush piles and and planting live aquatic vegetation. Read more in the Nov. 19 Bowie News.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and additional help are currently building artificial structures with the hope of increasing the fish population along Possum Kingdom (pictured here) and the rest of the Brazos River. (Courtesy photo from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)