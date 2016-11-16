OUTDOORS: Waterfowl season is here

Waterfowl hunters will be looking north for help as duck and goose seasons begin this week – under less than ideal conditions.

That’s what the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is reporting.

A lack of cold weather has delayed the winter migration once again this year, according to TPWD biologists.

“Weather patterns, especially significant cold fronts, can have great impact on migration timing,” said Kevin Kraai, TPWD waterfowl program coordinator.

The general duck hunting season began on Friday in the Texas Panhandle, otherwise known as the High Plains Mallard Management Unit.

Duck hunting in the north zone begins on Nov. 12. Goose hunting also begins on Saturday statewide.

The good news this year is much of the remaining waterfowl habitat across the state appears to be in great condition because of the abundance of rainfall the past two years.

“Overall duck and goose populations are at or near record and we expect an excellent migration assuming we get timely cold fronts throughout the fall and winter,” Kraai added. Read more in the Nov. 12 Bowie News.

Wood ducks are among the most popular waterfowl for hunters to aim for. (Courtesy photo by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)