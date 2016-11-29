Phyllis Jan (Hester) Tigert

March 12, 1954 – November 10, 2016

SAINT JO – Phyllis Jan (Hester) Tigert, 62, died on Nov. 10, 2016.

A graveside service was at 11 a.m. Nov. 13 at Dye Mound Cemetery in Saint Jo.

Tigert was born in Wichita Falls on March 12, 1954. She attended grade school in Saint Jo and graduated high school in Wichita Falls.

She entered nursing school at Bethania Hospital in Wichita Falls and became an Licensed Vocational Nurse. Tigert fought a courageous battle with heart disease, breast cancer and Chron’s Disease.

She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Allie Seibold; mother, Joan (Seibold) Martini and husband, Ferris Martini; father, Tom Hester; and aunt, Judy Bowman.

She is survived by her two children, Krystal Krebbs, Dallas and Tony Tigert, Florida; two grandchildren; brother, Jerry Hester, Dallas; sister and family, Jorie, Kevin, John Jacob, Allie and Tori Klein all of Dallas; aunt, Mary Sue Seibold, Dallas; and uncle, David Seibold, Dennison.

Arrangements were entrusted to Scott Funeral Home of Saint Jo.