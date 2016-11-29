Recent DPS pursuit nets two arrests

Two men were arrested on Nov. 15 following a lengthy vehicle pursuit through Montague and Clay Counties.

The Department of Public Safety provided information on Nov. 28 for this incident. Officials report the pursuit began about 7 a.m. on Nov. 15 on U.S. Highway 287 near Bellevue.

Trooper Brandon Neff attempted to stop a Nissan passenger car for a traffic violation when the car evaded him. The pursuit came into Montague County and into a portion of Wise County before ending near Sunset.

The driver, Anthony Swenson, 26, Allen, and his passenger, Cameron McTague, 25, Van Alystyne, both ran from the car into a wooded area after it stopped.

Trooper Neff and Wise County officers located and arrested both subjects without incidents. Swenson was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance under one gram. Bonds totaled $15,000.

McTague was charged with evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance under one gram and a Dallas County warrant. Bonds totaled $106,000.