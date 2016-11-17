SPORTSBLITZ: Weekend schedule

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS SCHEDULE

Nov. 18

Basketball

4:30 p.m., Graford at Bellevue, jv boys, varsity girls, varsity boys

4:30 p.m., Nocona at Vernon, jv girls, varsity girls

6 p.m., Forestburg at Perrin, varsity girls, varsity boys

6 p.m., Harrold at Gold-Burg, varsity girls, varsity boys

6 p.m., Heat at Prairie Valley, girls and boys

Bowie at Slidell Tournament, jv maroon girls, jv maroon boys

Bowie, Saint Jo and Nocona at City View Tournament

Nov. 19

Basketball

Bowie, Saint Jo and Nocona at City View Tournament

Bowie at Slidell Tournament, jv maroon girls, jv maroon boys

Bowie boys junior high tournament

Fishing

Bowie at Possum Kingdom Lake, weigh in at BRA 1 Scenic Point

Football

6 p.m., Bowie vs. Littlefield, Mustang Bowl, Sweetwater

The Bowie High School football team met for a group shot after a Nov. 10 win over Merkel in the bi-district round. The Jackrabbits will look to win in the area round for the first time since 1976 this Saturday at Sweetwater. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)