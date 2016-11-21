Texas governor offers reward in San Antonio officer’s murder

The Office of the Governor’s Fallen Hero Reward Texas Remembers program has announced a cash reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Detective Benjamin Marconi. Detective Marconi was murdered on duty during a traffic stop in San Antonio on Sunday. This reward will be combined with the San Antonio Crime Stoppers initial offering of $10,000, bringing the total cash award amount to $25,000.

The Fallen Hero Reward Texas Remembers program is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division and administered by the Texas Department of Public Safety. San Antonio Crime Stoppers includes a variety of community representatives and provides a method for local law enforcement to receive information on crimes. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

To be eligible for the cash reward, anyone with information on an unresolved case can provide anonymous tips by:

Calling the San Antonio Crime Stoppers hotline at 210-224-STOP (7867).

Calling the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Texting the letters “DPS” followed by your tip to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

