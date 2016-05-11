TNT agriculture barn named to honor longtime Nocona family, businessman

By BARBARA GREEN

Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum in Nocona is proud to announce the naming rights for its new agriculture exhibit barn as the Millard Filmore Ball Agricultural Center.

The sponsorship was provided by Cecil Fenoglio as he honors his grandfather, Millard Filmore Ball with a generous donation that was announced at the recent Shebang event.

Tom Horn, chairman of the TNT board, said we are all very proud of our new barn which is almost complete and happy that a major donor is honoring one of our pioneer families.

