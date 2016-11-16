WL Plastics sale will be ‘good’ for Bowie plant

By BARBARA GREEN

INEOS Olefins and Polymers USA has purchased WLP Holding Corporation, which operates WL Plastics in Bowie.

WLP is headquartered in Fort Worth, with production facilities in Texas, Kentucky, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming. WL Plastics operates a pipe plant in Bowie, which it purchased in 2006.

Bowie Plant Manager Jerry Rogers said Monday the sale should be a “wonderful thing” for the plant.

INEOS has said it will continue the current pay and benefits, the overall bonus plan payout targets and states in a company handout its “longer term goal is to ensure WL is competitive in its market and retains its talented people.”

“This is a wonderful thing and good for the entire company,” said Rogers. “We look to see growth potential during the next few years. INEOS is a well-respected, well-run organization.”

WL Plastics provides high density polyethylene pipe for use in oil, gas, industrial mining, conduit and municipal water and sewer applications. It is one of the largest manufacturers of pipe in North America.

