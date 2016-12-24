By BARBARA GREEN

It was somewhat of a political surprise around the three-county 97th Judicial District when the incumbent district attorney was defeated by her former assistant DA.

However, incoming DA Casey Polhemus feels ready for the opening criminal docket on Jan. 3, 2017.

The party primary pitting Polhemus again her former boss, Paige Williams, was hotly contested across Montague, Clay and Archer Counties, which make up the 97th Judicial District.

Williams, a hometown girl from Nocona, was defeated by the relative newcomer who won by 336 votes taking both Archer and Montague Counties.

The 30-year-old is beginning a new chapter in her professional life at 9 a.m. on Jan. 1 when she takes the oath of office during ceremonies in the courthouse annex. All newly elected officials will be sworn in.

Entering law school Polhemus laughingly recalls she told everyone she did not want to be a trial attorney or prosecutor, but that ended up being what she truly enjoyed at school. Criminal law became her focus during the last half of law school.

