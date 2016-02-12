Alter E. “Jean” Nichols

March 10, 1922 – November 30, 2016

BOWIE – Alter E. “Jean” Nichols, 94, died Nov. 30, 2016 in Bowie, TX.

Funeral arrangements are pending with San Jacinto Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Houston.

She was born in Hanceville, Cullman County, AL to Alton and Effie (Crumble) Elsberry. Nichols was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alton and Effie Elsberry; sister, Winnell and Lucille; brothers, Dewell, Cecil, Allison and Maurice; husband, Charles T. Nichols; grandson, Jeremy Alan Dacus and son-in-law, Roy Cannon.

She is survived by two daughters, Carol Cannon, Bowie and Wanda Dacus, Spring; son, Charles Nichols, Bowie; four grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church of Bowie or the American Cancer Society.