BEDC board to meet Wednesday

The board of directors for the Bowie Economic Development Corporation will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 14 in the board room at 201 A Walnut Street.

The majority of the mid-week agenda focuses on activities at the new Bowie Business Park, which is under construction.

Wilson Contracting will make a pay request and a charge request for a third entrance. Wise Electric will make a proposal for street lights and a power source.

D&S Engineering and Adams Engineering will also make reports and payment requests. The board also will discuss tree and and other site development debris removal.

An executive session is scheduled to discuss real property and economic development negotiations.