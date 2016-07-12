Bowie Hospital Authority files for receivership; new hospital is getting closer

By BARBARA GREEN

Directors for the Bowie Hospital Authority have filed a petition and application for appointment of a receiver in an effort to dissolve the entity.

Interim Chief Executive Officer Lynn Heller said the filing was made on Dec. 1 in 97th District Court. He anticipates a receiver could be named and the process completed by the end of December.

That dissolution could come just as the new Central Hospital of Bowie makes plans to open once its final laboratory license is approved.

In late October, the board learned it would be unable to dissolve through regular channels due to debt requirements in the original legislation that formed the authority.

Before dissolution, the entity must be debt-free. While the board has paid the majority of its debt, there remains several large bills.

In November, legal counsel began exploring other options and discovered the receivership could apply to the authority.

Regarding the opening of the new Central Hospital of Bowie, owners say it could be any day now.

Faraz Hashmi, chief executive officer of Central Hospital, said Monday they are “So close I am on the edge of my seat.”

“We are waiting on the lab license. The most hopeful thing was they finally said last week they are reviewing our application and responses we sent to their questions. I don’t expect it to take long, it could happen any day now,” said Hashmi.

