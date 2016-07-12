By DANI BLACKBURN

The Reddy-McClellan Veteran’s of Foreign Wars Post No. 8789 of Bowie has helped combat soldiers returning home since the end of World War II and is ready to celebrate its 70th anniversary this Saturday.

The post will have an open house from noon to 6 p.m. on Dec. 10 to recognize the anniversary of its charter, founded on Dec. 10, 1946. Members invite the public for cake and refreshments to help them celebrate.

Ceremonies will begin at 1 p.m. with the Posting of Colors with a welcome and history of the VFW. The post is located at 707 E. Nelson.

A presentation ceremony from the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and Bowie Schools begins at 2 p.m., followed by a Missing in Action/Prisoner of War Ceremony by the VFW and Auxiliary members at 3 p.m.

The auxiliary presentations will close the ceremonies at 4 p.m.

The members have plenty to celebrate as they honor their history and the big changes they have made during the last couple of years.

Twenty-five men signed the original charter in 1946, the number required to form the local organization.

