Cecil Ray “C.R.” Fenoglio

June 12, 1934 – December 16, 2016

WICHITA FALLS – Cecil Ray “C.R.” Fenoglio, 82, died Dec. 16, 2016 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 23 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona with the minister Jerryd Wallace officiating. A private burial will be at a later date.

Fenoglio was born June 12, 1934 in Nocona to Anthony Paul Fenoglio and Lorine Cecilia Ball. He served in the United States Army Reserves and was a rural mail carrier and in land management.

He is preceded in death by his parents; love of his life Darla Mae Howell and brother, Anthony Fillmore Fenoglio.

He is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Reed, Seymour, Sonia Wallace, Nocona and Billie Faye Miller, Paradise; eight grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren and goddaughter, Rhonda Grubbs, Dallas.

Memorials may be made to Terral and Nocona Cemeteries Associations or Hospice of Wichita Falls TX.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel of Nocona.