City of Nocona approves purchase of quint ladder truck for fire department

The Nocona City Council Tuesday night authorized City Fire Chief Rusty Henley to make an offer on a 2001 E-one 100’ Quint ladder fire truck.

The council approved an offer of $250,000, with 10 percent down, after the chief and City Manager Lynn Henley inspect the truck, which is currently in Pennsylvania.

City Secretary Revell Hardison explained the final payment was recently made on a four-year loan for the last piece of equipment purchased for the department.

Read the full story in your weekend News.