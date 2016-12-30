Ed Gilliland

August 8, 1938- December 28, 2016

AMARILLO — Ed Gilliland, 78, died Dec. 28, 2016.

The family received friends from 6-7 p.m. Dec. 29 at the Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel.

A service was at 10 a.m. Dec. 30 at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Dean Whaley, pastor, Bell Avenue Church of Christ officiating.

Burial followed at 4:30 p.m. in Archer City Cemetery in Archer City.

Ed was born Aug. 8, 1938 in Amherst to Travis and Nettie Gilliland. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1956 and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Texas State University in 1960. He earned his master’s degree from University of Wyoming in 1973.

He spent 41 years in public education as a teacher, coach and administrator. Ed was very active as a leader in University Interscholastic League activities for his students. Ed served as a Boy Scout master in Childress. He was always very involved in church activities in Church of Christ serving as a teacher, preacher and elder at various congregations.

He married Paula Ann Byrom on Jan. 25, 1958 in Bowie.

He was preceded in death by his father, Travis H. Gilliland.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Gilliland; mother, Nettie Gilliland; brother, Travis Gilliland and wife Carol; two sons, Mark Gilliland and wife Kaye and Tim Gilliland and wife Laurie; daughter, Rebekah Buis and husband Daniel; eight grandchildren, Tyler, Travis, Ben, Elizabeth, Megan and Sarah Gilliland, and Jake and Alyssa Buis.

The family suggests memorials be made to Spastic Paraplegia Foundation, 1605 Goularte Place, Fremont, CA 94539.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.

Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors

2800 Paramount Blvd. Amarillo, TX 79109

806-355-8156 | www.boxwellbrothers.com