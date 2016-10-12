Fantasy of Lights Parade awards presented

The 25th Annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade rolled through downtown Bowie Thursday night and while it may have been delayed six days due to the weather the crowds were excited to view the holiday kick-off Thursday night.

Farmer’s Insurance won sweepstakes for best overall float. Clay Riddle won first place community non-profit and Cub Scouts Pack 116 and Girl Scouts were second.

Advanced Rehabilitation and Health Care won first place business with the Paul Nelson Company second.

Kalli Reed, Little Miss Jim Bowie Days, won first in equestrian and Alyssa Stephenson, Miss Jim Bowie Days, won second.

Big Daddy’s Towing won first place decorated vehicle and Rock R/Randy Hudson and Bandit Recycling won second.

See many of the winning floats featured in the weekend News.