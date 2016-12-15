HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: State championships are underway

The University Interscholastic League state football championships begin today at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Today’s slate will feature the two Conference 1A Six-Man title games.

Here’s the complete list of games.

Wednesday

Conference 1A Division II

Richland Springs 96, Balmorhea 50

Noteworthy: Richland Springs’ Walker Tippie rushed for 414 yards on 15 carries, and the team finished undefeated on the season. The game was stopped at 2:03 of the fourth quarter.

Conference 1A Division I

Borden County 60, Jonesboro 12

Noteworthy: Borden County dominated Jonesboro en route to the title, with a 415-197 edge in total offense. The game was stopped at 7:23 of the fourth quarter.

Thursday

Conference 2A Division II

10 a.m., Iraan (15-0) vs. Bremond (15-0)

Conference 2A Division I

1 p.m., Crawford (14-1) vs. Refugio (14-1)

Conference 3A Division II

5 p.m., Gunter (15-0) vs. Boling (13-2)

Conference 3A Division I

8 p.m., Mineola (13-2) vs. Yoakum (11-4)

Friday

Conference 4A Division II

Noon, Sweetwater (13-1) vs. West Orange-Stark (15-0)

Conference 4A Division I

4 p.m., Abilene Wylie (12-1) vs. Carthage (13-2)

Conference 5A Division II

8 p.m., Aledo (15-0) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen (14-1)

Saturday

Conference 5A Division I

Noon, Dallas Highland Park (13-2) vs. Temple (12-3)

Conference 6A Division II

4 p.m., DeSoto (15-0) vs. Cibolo Steele (14-1)

Conference 6A Division I

8 p.m., Conroe The Woodlands (15-0) vs. Austin Lake Travis (14-1)

University Interscholastic League. (Logo provided by the UIL, used with permission)