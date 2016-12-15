HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: State championships are underway

The University Interscholastic League state football championships begin today at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Today’s slate will feature the two Conference 1A Six-Man title games.
Here’s the complete list of games.
Wednesday
Conference 1A Division II
Richland Springs 96, Balmorhea 50
Noteworthy: Richland Springs’ Walker Tippie rushed for 414 yards on 15 carries, and the team finished undefeated on the season. The game was stopped at 2:03 of the fourth quarter.
Conference 1A Division I
Borden County 60, Jonesboro 12
Noteworthy: Borden County dominated Jonesboro en route to the title, with a 415-197 edge in total offense. The game was stopped at 7:23 of the fourth quarter.
Thursday
Conference 2A Division II
10 a.m., Iraan (15-0) vs. Bremond (15-0)
Conference 2A Division I
1 p.m., Crawford (14-1) vs. Refugio (14-1)
Conference 3A Division II
5 p.m., Gunter (15-0) vs. Boling (13-2)
Conference 3A Division I
8 p.m., Mineola (13-2) vs. Yoakum (11-4)
Friday
Conference 4A Division II
Noon, Sweetwater (13-1) vs. West Orange-Stark (15-0)
Conference 4A Division I
4 p.m., Abilene Wylie (12-1) vs. Carthage (13-2)
Conference 5A Division II
8 p.m., Aledo (15-0) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen (14-1)
Saturday
Conference 5A Division I
Noon, Dallas Highland Park (13-2) vs. Temple (12-3)
Conference 6A Division II
4 p.m., DeSoto (15-0) vs. Cibolo Steele (14-1)
Conference 6A Division I
8 p.m., Conroe The Woodlands (15-0) vs. Austin Lake Travis (14-1)
University Interscholastic League. (Logo provided by the UIL, used with permission)
Leave a Reply