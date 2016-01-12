HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Fantasy of Lights scores

At Fantasy of Lights Tournament
Friday’s Scores
Large School, Girls
Bowie 58, Peaster 46
Krum 54, Hirschi 38
Palo Duro 57, Peaster 39
Bowie 61, Hirschi 48
Palo Duro 77, Krum 41
Saturday’s Scores
Peaster 49, Hirschi 31
Bowie 51, Krum 29
Palo Duro 73, Hirschi 31
Third-place game: Peaster 66, Krum 56
Championship: Palo Duro 52, Bowie 49
Small School, Girls
Friday’s Scores
Pool A
Petrolia 31, City View 39
Petrolia 63, New Way 59
New Way 53, City View 51
Pool B
Archer City 50, Bellevue 38
Quanah 51, Aspermont 23
Bellevue 48, Aspermont 31
Quanah 45, Archer City 42
Saturday’s Scores
Pool B
Quanah 34, Bellevue 33
Archer City 69, Aspermont 25
Bracket Play
Fifth-place game: Bellevue 44, City View 38
Third-place game: Archer City 64, New Way 42
Championship: Petrolia 62, Quanah 55
Small School, Boys
Bracket Play
Petrolia 80, City View 49
Romeo Prep 62, Bellevue 55
Odessa New Way 93, Archer City 84
Grapevine Christian 96, Wichita Falls Heat 28
Championship Bracket
Petrolia 80, Hirschi freshman 47
Grapevine Christian 77, Hirschi JV 54
Consolation Bracket
Hirschi JV 66, City View 55
Hirschi freshman 66, Wichita Falls Heat 30
Saturday’s Scores
Consolation Bracket
Bellevue 72, Hirschi JV 68
Archer City 81, Hirschi freshman 46
Guaranteed Game: City View 59, Wichita Falls Heat 16
Consolation championship: Archer City 77, Bellevue 55
Championship Bracket
Petrolia 82, Romeo Prep 50
New Way 91, Grapevine Christian 87
Third-place game: Grapevine Christian 76, Romeo Prep 69
Championship: New Way 90, Petrolia 82
Gabriel Garza dribbles the ball while Bellevue’s on offense during the consolation championship versus Archer City at Rider High School. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)
Leave a Reply