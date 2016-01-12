HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Fantasy of Lights scores

At Fantasy of Lights Tournament

Friday’s Scores

Large School, Girls

Bowie 58, Peaster 46
Krum 54, Hirschi 38
Palo Duro 57, Peaster 39
Bowie 61, Hirschi 48
Palo Duro 77, Krum 41

Saturday’s Scores

Peaster 49, Hirschi 31
Bowie 51, Krum 29
Palo Duro 73, Hirschi 31

Third-place game: Peaster 66, Krum 56

Championship: Palo Duro 52, Bowie 49

Small School, Girls

Friday’s Scores

Pool A

Petrolia 31, City View 39
Petrolia 63, New Way 59
New Way 53, City View 51

Pool B

Archer City 50, Bellevue 38
Quanah 51, Aspermont 23
Bellevue 48, Aspermont 31
Quanah 45, Archer City 42

Saturday’s Scores

Pool B

Quanah 34, Bellevue 33
Archer City 69, Aspermont 25

Bracket Play

Fifth-place game: Bellevue 44, City View 38

Third-place game: Archer City 64, New Way 42

Championship: Petrolia 62, Quanah 55

Small School, Boys

Bracket Play

Petrolia 80, City View 49
Romeo Prep 62, Bellevue 55
Odessa New Way 93, Archer City 84
Grapevine Christian 96, Wichita Falls Heat 28

Championship Bracket

Petrolia 80, Hirschi freshman 47
Grapevine Christian 77, Hirschi JV 54

Consolation Bracket

Hirschi JV 66, City View 55
Hirschi freshman 66, Wichita Falls Heat 30

Saturday’s Scores

Consolation Bracket

Bellevue 72, Hirschi JV 68
Archer City 81, Hirschi freshman 46

Guaranteed Game: City View 59, Wichita Falls Heat 16

Consolation championship: Archer City 77, Bellevue 55

Championship Bracket

Petrolia 82, Romeo Prep 50
New Way 91, Grapevine Christian 87

Third-place game: Grapevine Christian 76, Romeo Prep 69

Championship: New Way 90, Petrolia 82

Gabriel Garza dribbles the ball while Bellevue’s on offense during the consolation championship versus Archer City at Rider High School. (News photo by Eric Viccaro) 

