HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Girls districts are underway

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

The district season started last night for area girls’ basketball teams in District 3A-8 and 1A-21 last night.

Bowie and Nocona – and the rest of the district – moved from Region II to Region I when realignment packets were distributed last winter.

All the teams remain the same, and Bowie and Nocona opened with Wise County rivals on the docket.

The Bowie girls attempted to avenge a 2015-16 loss at Boyd while the Lady Indians played at home versus Paradise.

Last season, Bowie – under then head coach Colby Davis-Pastusek – won yet another district title with a 12-2 mark.

The Lady Rabbits tied with Paradise; but, Bowie swept the season series from the Lady Panthers.

Meanwhile, Nocona lost a playoff play-in game to Henrietta, taking fifth place in the district. Holliday also qualified for the playoffs from this district.

With the shift to Region I, should Bowie or Nocona advance to the regional semifinals, they will play at Midland College’s Chaparral Center.

Many of The Bowie News coverage teams squared off against each other in District 1A-21, which remains the same as last year.

Nocona’s Emma Meekins, shown here competing in the Era Tournament last Saturday, will try to help the Lady Indians reach the playoffs this year. The Lady Indians opened up District 3A-8 play on Tuesday against Paradise at home. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)