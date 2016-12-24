HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: It’s ‘Mostly Mosley’ for Bowie boys

By DANI BLACKBURN

The Bowie High School boys’ basketball team opened their district season with a win over Montague County rival Nocona by a 68-50 margin.

It was the Nocona Indians who ended the first quarter ahead on the scoreboard 18-15, but things unraveled for the Indians in the second quarter when the Rabbits outscored them by 16 points.

“Nocona is always a rival game and tough, we know they have some good players,” said Bowie head coach Doug Boxell. “But we are happy to get that first district win under our belt.”

Daniel Mosley led the Rabbit offense, sinking 30 points and ending with a whopping 20 rebounds.

“Daniel was a very physical presence for Bowie. He was able to finish shots around the rim,” said Nocona head coach Bret Botard. “He was certainly a great inside force.” Read more, and see the complete box score, in the Dec. 24 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Daniel Mosley (33) prepares to block a shot during Tuesday’s District 3A-8 game against Nocona. The Indians’ Jose Ogeda (left) attempts the shot. Bowie defeated Nocona 68-50 in the district opener for both schools. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)