HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Indians third at Valley View

With Blue Ridge focusing on stopping Emma Meekins, the Nocona girls’ basketball team needed someone else to come through in the clutch.

And that someone was Brooke O’Neal.

In the final minute of the third-place game at the Valley View Tournament, O’Neal connected on a 15-foot baseline jumper and then she canned two free throws.

Although Blue Ridge later knocked down a 3-pointer, O’Neal’s points were more than enough as Nocona won by a slim 41-39 margin.

“It definitely was not our best game of the tournament, but the girls kept fighting and we found a way to pull out the win,” said second-year head coach Heather Nobile.

Nocona stood at 8-2 heading into Tuesday’s game at Burkburnett. The Lady Indians travel to the Era Tournament for games Thursday through Saturday this week.

Meekins was still Nocona’s leading scorer in the game with 18 points to go along with six rebounds, three assists and three steals. She was 5-of-7 from the free-throw line and made one 3-pointer.

O’Neal contributed 10 points, five rebounds and three steals. Read more in the Dec. 7 Bowie News.

Nocona’s Karson Phipps plays tough defense on Blue Ridge in the Valley View Tournament third-place game on Saturday. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)