HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Rabbits play in Decatur

The Bowie High School boys’ basketball team will play in the Decatur Tournament starting at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Bowie will face Weatherford in an opening-round game.

The Jackrabbits don’t play again until the first game at 8:30 a.m. on Friday versus Azle. The team will play Odessa Permian at 7 p.m.

The Bowie boys participate in the Decatur Tournament every year.

The Jackrabbits close out pool play with a game versus Cleburne at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The Gold third-place game is set for 5:30 p.m. with the silver championship at 7 p.m. and the gold championship at 8:30 p.m.

The Bowie junior varsity team faces Western Hills at 10 a.m. and then Castleberry at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday in the same event. The second game will be at the middle school gymnasium.

The Jackrabbits’ ninth-grade team will face Springtown at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, followed by games versus Western Hills at 3:10 p.m. and Benbrook at 8:30 p.m.

Forestburg, Saint Jo

Both the Forestburg and Saint Jo girls’ and boys’ basketball teams will compete in the Chico Tournament beginning on Thursday.

Forestburg boys match up with Boyd at 3:30 p.m. while Saint Jo’s boys play the hosts at 6:30 p.m. on the same night.

On the girls’ side, Forestburg plays the Paradise JV at 2 p.m. while Saint Jo’s girls take on Newcastle at 5 p.m.

The girls’ championship will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday with the boys to follow at 7:30 p.m. The third-place games will be at 3 p.m. for girls and 4:30 p.m. for boys.

Nocona, Bellevue boys at Poolville

The Nocona and Bellevue boys both will participate in the Mesquite Pit Tournament set for Poolville from Thursday through Saturday.

Bellevue plays Smyer in the first round at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday in the junior high school gymnasium, and Nocona takes on Tom Bean in the high school gym at 5:30 p.m. the same day. Read more in the Dec. 7 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Keck Jones plays defense on a Bridgeport player during the Jackrabbits’ own tournament last weekend. Jones and the rest of the Jackrabbits are competing in the Decatur Tournament this week. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)