HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Saint Jo earns tourney split

The Saint Jo boys’ basketball team opened the Red River Shootout with a split on Thursday, defeating Newcastle 55-53.

However, the Panthers suffered a 50-33 loss to Ryan, Okla., in the quarterfinals – dropping them into the consolation round for the remainder of the event.

In the win over Newcastle, Preston Lyons dropped in 27 points, including two 3-pointers and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line.

Blake Anderson added 11 points for the Panthers, who had a record of 3-1 after Thursday’s action. Read more, and see the complete box score, in the Dec. 3 Bowie News. Other boys roundups are associated with this story in that issue.

Saint Jo’s Blake Anderson drives inside for two points during Thursday’s thrilling 55-53 victory over Newcastle at the Red River Shootout. The tourney wraps up today. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)