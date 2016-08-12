HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: This weekend’s tournaments

Bowie at Decatur Tournament, jv white boys, jv maroon boys, varsity boys
Nocona (boys only) and Bellevue at Mesquite Pit Classic in Poolville, varsity boys and girls
Gold-Burg at Vernon Tournament, varsity girls, varsity boys
Forestburg and Saint Jo at Chico Tournament, varsity girls, varsity boys
Nocona at Era Tournament, varsity girls
Prairie Valley boys and girls at Mineral Wells Community Christian Tournament
Bowie Junior High girls at Wichita Falls Tournament
Montague Tournament, junior high (Saturday)
