HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Hutto takes offensive MVP

By ERIC VICCARO

Bowie High School senior running back Brandon Hutto was named offensive most valuable player in District 4-3A-I.

The honors were released on Saturday, one day after Wall defeated Brock in the Conference 3A Division I Region I final. The Hawks snapped the Eagles’ 29-game winning streak.

“Brandon’s one of the toughest kids I have coached,” Bowie head coach Dylan Stark said. “He knows the game well, and he took a beating for us.”

Stark said what set Hutto apart from others is his vision, easily seeing the best lane to run.

Hutto finished the season with 1,461 yards and 19 touchdowns. He competed in 40 varsity games in high school, including several playoff games.

There were other Bowie players enjoying first-team accolades on offense, including linemen Hunter Kirkham and Isaac Landaverde.

Gage Posey was a second-team running back while Erik Delao achieved second-team offensive lineman, and Matthew Wallace was second-team wide receiver.

The Jackrabbits were a better defensive team this season, and several players earned first-team honors.

Bowie’s Brandon Huto runs hard during the Jackrabbits’ Conference 3A Division I Region I area game versus Littlefield in Sweetwater back in mid-November. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)